The Inauguration Issue

Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States has ushered in a new era of politics in the U.S., one reliant on populist rhetoric that has left a lot of citizens wondering where they stand in the eyes of the government. Millions of people mobilized the day after the event for a march to protest centuries of oppression of women, whom Trump often alienated during his campaign — like remarks in which he bragged about sexual assault. And yet even at a school as liberal as NYU, there are bound to be competing views on the state of the country, and whether or not President Trump will truly make America great again. Following a busy weekend of political action, WSN talked to two NYU students — one who attended the march and one who worked on President Trump’s inauguration — about their experiences.