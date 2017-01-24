Money Hacks for the Thrifty Violet

Ryan Quan Taking advantage of the various discounts available to NYU students can result in anything from a relaxing getaway to a marvelous Broadway show.





College has become extremely costly over the years, leaving students penny-pinching to get through the term. When options are available to save money, why not take advantage? Seeing bank account figures decline into the double-digits gets tiring really quickly.

While some of the more well-known discounts such as Amazon Student, Spotify Student Premium and Apple help stretch the dollar, there is a myriad of opportunities flying under the radar for the true savvy saver.

Travel

NYU’s travel discounts definitely deserve more credit. With hotel partnerships in New York and surrounding NYU’s other study locations, students and their relatives can take advantage of trips that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Discounts toward land and air transportation are also available with an NYU ID or NetID account. For most flights, check out StudentUniverse.com. Proof of university enrollment is all one really needs. Be wary and watchful, however, as the prices of certain services are reliant on the time and location of the particular booking. These discounts are listed in detail, with the option to book your next getaway, on the main page of NYU Traveler.

Ticket Central

Students set on rediscovering the power of theater, watching a basketball game or checking out the premiere of a feature film can look to NYU’s Ticket Central specials. With discounted deals on Broadway shows, sports and movies, this service opens up a plethora of options for college kids with free time and an eagerness to explore the city at a low cost. For more information and to purchase and pick up tickets, check out Ticket Central online or head over to the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts or the Kimmel Center for University Life.

Free Museums

Museums throughout New York City offer free or discounted admission to students with a valid student ID. Whether you’re heading to The Met for a day of research and reports, taking a tour of The Frick Collection or going out with friends to visit the current exhibit at The New Museum, the option to just walk in and observe art is definitely an appealing one. NYU’s Museum Gateway Program’s underrated perks also include discounts for cafes, gift shops and other site extensions.

Chelsea Piers

Located along the scenic Hudson River, Chelsea Piers, a recreational space that offers a world-class sports complex, yacht rentals and spa services, provides another opportunity for NYU students to enjoy a discounted day in the city. From recreational sports and leagues for more than 25 different sports to dining out or shopping with the family, NYU’s close relationship with this “huge playground” allows for students to engage with the city in a different way. To learn more about these discounts, visit the park in person, contact their offices or check out their website.

Surely, the resource centers’ free condoms, NYU BikeShare and NYU Safe Ride and the apps that help students locate free food are all common knowledge. However, on top of these more readily available options, with a little digging, one can find other perks to being an NYU student.

Email Kalkidan Tadese at [email protected]

