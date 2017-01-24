NYU Does Not Help Students Succeed





Students at NYU do not lack ambition. They strive to try new things and gain new experiences. However, sometimes it seems as though the university isn’t exactly on our side. Especially with recent controversy surrounding the Tisch New Theatre, it feels as though there are too many outside, or inside, forces preventing students from pursuing their passions.

As reported by Washington Square News, the Tisch New Theatre was recently shut down after repeatedly breaking various rules. These rules are obviously in place for a reason, but it turns out the students were simply trying to save money. For example, the group was punished for using a U-Haul instead of the NYU-approved vendor, even though the U-Haul was $410 cheaper. It is no secret that NYU is extremely expensive. Because of this, many NYU students often find creative ways to save money. This student theatre group is no different.

NYU is filled with students who are passionate about theatre, but not everyone is able to pursue it as a major. Therefore, the university should be making it easier for students to find other performing outlets, but the exact opposite happened this week. It seems as though the university is more interested in focusing on arbitrary regulations than in aiding its students in exploring their interest. If NYU were truly on the students’ side, it would work with its students to find cost-effective measures instead of punishing students.

However, keeping track of your finances isn’t the only thing that NYU’s nature and location make more difficult. Sometimes it feels like every aspect of college life is made more difficult at NYU. Clubs are very selective, with competitive screening processes that can only be rivaled by CIA-administered background checks. The interesting core classes are filled within seconds. If you aren’t careful you’re going to end up committing to an in-depth course on a type of rock that nobody even knows exists. Of course, NYU provides students with incredible experiences and opportunities, but that doesn’t mean that things here aren’t unnecessarily difficult. Why can’t a group of kids from Steinhardt and Gallatin perform Hairspray without backlash or opposition? Why can’t we join an acappella group without having to go to 12 different auditions?

One could argue that obnoxious rules and competitive clubs are just necessary evils at larger institutions. While there is some truth to this, it would be nice to see the university spend their time helping students find ways to pursue their interests rather than fighting against them. After all, one of NYU’s main selling points is its student body’s passion. Recently, it feels like passion is being discouraged in favor of bureaucracy.

