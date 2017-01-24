“They Call Us Monsters” Brings Humanity to Juveniles

In collaboration with a screenwriting course offered by a Los Angeles County prison, the documentary “They Call Us Monsters” discusses the juvenile justice system in America. The film follows the lives of three juvenile delinquents — Jarad, Juan and Antonio Jr. All three boys are imprisoned for violent offenses. However, the documentary provides a very human, well-rounded perspective by utilizing the boy’s screenplay to explore all three of their incredibly difficult situations.

The boys all come from rough upbringings that culminated in membership in violent gangs. They each speak earnestly about their past lives and their regrets. Jarad, who is described by his sisters as an amazing brother, appears funny and personable, but he faces life imprisonment. His love for his sisters is apparent when, in the boys’ short film, he insists that the main character look out for his siblings. Even this small detail of familial loyalty helps to banish the common stereotype of juveniles as monsters.

Jarad had been sentenced to prison after a drive-by shooting that resulted in a girl becoming paralyzed. The actual circumstances regarding the shooting remain unclear, but Jarad’s hardened exterior never reveals his true feelings about what he did — or why he did it. Growing up surrounded by crime and tragedy, including his stepfather’s attempted suicide, likely contributed to his actions.

Jarad makes light of his dreary living situation by describing the detention center as a beautiful hotel in the documentary. This youthful energy is even more heartbreaking amidst the worrisome possibilities for his future.

One of the other three teens, Juan, also faces several years in prison with a one-year-old son growing up on the outside. Throughout the film, Juan seems to be the most open not only about his past but also about how much he has changed. After being charged with first-degree and attempted murder, Juan faces both jail time and deportation, yet he confronts his issues with an astonishing amount of level headedness and wisdom. His story also plays a pivotal role in the film, with his childhood crush acting as the love interest in the boys’ screenplay.

Antonio Jr., who at the young age of 14 is already addicted to hard drugs, incorporates his struggle into the character the boys create for him. He is released halfway into the film, but he has difficulties with life on the outside after his family eviction and the temptations of his old gang life.

One of the most celebratory aspects of the film is that not only does it humanize the three boys but it also clearly addresses their victims. “They Call Us Monsters” makes no effort to gloss over their crimes, but instead stands opposed to the harsh punishments doled out by the system to children who are arguably too young to make decisions.

The movie expresses the bleak prospects that juveniles tend to have with court trials. All of the boys seem predestined to lose their cases, and the film endlessly shows the little chance they have of winning.

However, the documentary highlights a small glimmer of hope for the future of the juvenile justice system. A proposed bill in California could make probation easier to obtain for juveniles who are tried as adults. Although this is the only sign of change present in the documentary, the filmmakers take initiative in demanding justice for these young people.

