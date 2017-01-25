Activism Is Still Important Under Trump Presidency





Trump was officially inaugurated as president on Jan. 20, a day that now — due to an executive order issued during Trump’s first few hours as president — will forever be known as the National Day of Patriotic Devotion. His early days as president will also be known for the massive protest and rallies that took place in all of the country’s major cities.

In the week following his inauguration, President Trump has banned international funding for abortions, taken the United States out of the Trans Pacific Partnership and signed an executive order re-emphasizing his position that Obamacare will be repealed as soon as possible. Trump has shown he will remain consistent with his promises, which means his opposition must consistently show their discontent.

Whether we like it or not, Trump won the Electoral College and because of the way this country has structured elections, that means he is the president. However, we should also recognize that the people who are marching in the streets are — for the most part — not disputing that fact. People are not necessarily advocating for his impeachment, but instead they are disagreeing with our new president’s actions. There is a difference between accepting that Trump is president and agreeing with his positions. This idea is the cornerstone of our governmental system.

The recent election’s popular vote showed us that there is a problem of unity in this country. There is not only a different stance on issues between the Democrats and the Republicans, but also a fundamental disparity in ethics. Democrats lost the election, but that doesn’t mean they should be forced to submit to the Republican narrative. There needs to be compromise, but right now it looks like neither side is willing to budge. By protesting, people ensure that their voices are heard and that some sort of compromise is met. We are not fighting against our president — rather, we are showing that his public believes that what he is doing is wrong. Whether that be a majority or a minority, every voice deserves to be heard. That is a mentality that we cannot afford to lose.

As university students, we must make our opinions heard now more than ever. Whether it be in four years or 10 years, we will all be entering the real world relatively soon and the decisions President Trump makes in the next four to eight years will directly affect the rest of our lives. If you disagree with some of our current president’s positions on key issues, it is vital to make your viewpoint known. Go out and protest, write letters, petition state and local legislatures. We must do everything in our power to make our voices heard. That is what democracy is about.

