Exposure | Washington Square Park Rally For Immigrants’ Rights





Newly inaugurated U.S. President, Donald Trump, faced further protests on Wednesday following an unstable first weekend in power. Protests arose in response to an executive order from the White House demanding a number of changes to immigration policy. In addition to its encouragement of the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, this directive demands an immediate suspension to refugee movement into the country and a cessation to the issuing of visas to individuals from several Islamic-majority countries. The New York community responded with a powerful show of resistance in Washington Square Park. These photographs were captured by members of the Washington Square News’ photo staff.

