People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally

Staff Photo by Polina Buchak People attended the rally hosted by the Council On American-Islamic Relations in Washington Square Park in light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from countries with a high Islamic population.





Talk surrounding President Donald Trump banning immigration from several countries with large Islamic populations prompted the Council On American-Islamic Relations to host an emergency rally in Washington Square Park today. Starting at 5 p.m., notable community figures presented speeches under the arch, crowds chanted in unison and press gathered to capture the event.

@CAIRNewYork is hosting an emergency rally tonight in Washington Square Park at 5 p.m.

Follow @nyunews for our live twitter coverage. pic.twitter.com/4ctKklnS1y — Diamond Naga Siu (@diamondnagasiu) January 25, 2017

Police staging on the north side of Washington Square Park in preparation for a demonstration @nyunews pic.twitter.com/CCkeCyHyqk — Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017

CAIR sets up the podium for the rally. About 7.5 thousand people said they would attend on Facebook @nyunews pic.twitter.com/D6DL4UcxvE — Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017

.@CAIRNational is holding an emergency rally against Trump’s Muslim travel ban in WSP #CAIR4ALL pic.twitter.com/Pp9l6iG7l6 — Washington Sq. News (@nyunews) January 25, 2017

Executive Director of CAIR New York Afaf Nasher begins speaking @nyunews pic.twitter.com/ZOjMXq5En2 — Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017

Protestors holding up cell phones to “shine our light” on America @nyunews pic.twitter.com/pPxDEt8Kq7 — emily fong (@emolyfong) January 25, 2017

NYC comptroller Scott Stringer speaking now “This city is and always will be a sanctuary city for all people” @nyunews — Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017

