People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally
January 25, 2017
Talk surrounding President Donald Trump banning immigration from several countries with large Islamic populations prompted the Council On American-Islamic Relations to host an emergency rally in Washington Square Park today. Starting at 5 p.m., notable community figures presented speeches under the arch, crowds chanted in unison and press gathered to capture the event.
@CAIRNewYork is hosting an emergency rally tonight in Washington Square Park at 5 p.m.
Follow @nyunews for our live twitter coverage. pic.twitter.com/4ctKklnS1y
— Diamond Naga Siu (@diamondnagasiu) January 25, 2017
Police staging on the north side of Washington Square Park in preparation for a demonstration @nyunews pic.twitter.com/CCkeCyHyqk
— Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017
@NYPDnews on their way to rally in Washington Square Park @nyunews pic.twitter.com/Ed2isUFSFx
— Thomas (@thomas_price22) January 25, 2017
CAIR sets up the podium for the rally. About 7.5 thousand people said they would attend on Facebook @nyunews pic.twitter.com/D6DL4UcxvE
— Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017
.@CAIRNational is holding an emergency rally against Trump’s Muslim travel ban in WSP #CAIR4ALL pic.twitter.com/Pp9l6iG7l6
— Washington Sq. News (@nyunews) January 25, 2017
“No ban, no wall. New York is for all!” @nyunews pic.twitter.com/hFIzg66wOG
— emily fong (@emolyfong) January 25, 2017
Executive Director of CAIR New York Afaf Nasher begins speaking @nyunews pic.twitter.com/ZOjMXq5En2
— Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017
Congresswoman Velasquez (D-NY) speaking now @nyunews pic.twitter.com/RguAKEC5UE
— Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017
Protestors holding up cell phones to “shine our light” on America @nyunews pic.twitter.com/pPxDEt8Kq7
— emily fong (@emolyfong) January 25, 2017
NYC comptroller Scott Stringer speaking now “This city is and always will be a sanctuary city for all people” @nyunews
— Sayer Devlin (@metties) January 25, 2017
:,) love this community @nyunews @nyuniversity pic.twitter.com/ae9ybsKbul
— emily fong (@emolyfong) January 25, 2017
Washington Square News will update the story as the rally progresses.
Leave a Comment
Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.