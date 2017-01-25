NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

People Flock to Washington Square Park for Emergency Rally

Staff Photo by Polina Buchak

People attended the rally hosted by the Council On American-Islamic Relations in Washington Square Park in light of President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from countries with a high Islamic population.

Jemima McEvoy, Natasha Roy, and Sayer Devlin
January 25, 2017

Talk surrounding President Donald Trump banning immigration from several countries with large Islamic populations prompted the Council On American-Islamic Relations to host an emergency rally in Washington Square Park today. Starting at 5 p.m., notable community figures presented speeches under the arch, crowds chanted in unison and press gathered to capture the event.

 

