General Idea F/W 2017





Streamlined and architectural, the General Idea Fall/Winter 2017 collection brought back some of the same successful elements from designer Bumsuk Choi’s F/W 2016 season. Oversized grommets lined sleek wool coats and silhouettes stayed tailored, yet straight. The runway show was comprised of an impressive 32 men’s and women’s looks.

The collection stuck to dark tones of gray, black, navy, green and burgundy, which allowed the structural silhouettes to stand out. Outerwear was the strongest point in the collection — oversized wool coats had a cocoon-like cut and high neck bomber jackets were amped up with faux fur collars. Winter coats with four flap pockets and exaggerated collars looked practical yet stylistic. The metal eyelet details on many of the pieces added masculine embellishment.

A particularly strong look was a women’s short gray wool dress with an eyelet belt layered on a navy rayon shirtdress, paired with patent cobalt knee-high boots.

Footwear was a surprising point of interest throughout the collection. Men and women wore slippers of either faux fur or wool to complement the looks. Sleek leather sneakers color coordinated with the clothing. There was one pair of women’s green ankle boots with raccoon fur heels that were specifically eye-catching.

For the finale, the models populated the runway according to color, which showed the cohesion of the collection as a whole despite the capsules of individual stories.

