NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Thaddeus O’Neil F/W 2017

Sophie Shaw, Beauty & Style Editor
February 2, 2017

A little bit of neon and disco brought the party to the Thaddeus O’Neil Fall/Winter 2017 presentation. Before the models entered the room, the audience looked upon a neon pink light reading “An attempt to survive time” with several disco balls hanging above it. As the models rolled out, some literally, on sneaker-turned-rollerskates and some walking, the spirited collection embraced a ‘70s beach party vibe, despite it being for cooler seasons.

The models first stood still in front of the audience during a poetry reading, but the presentation soon turned into a dance party, once the lights and music went up. The mood was infectious as the models danced with each other in front of the ocean backdrop.

Metallic sneakers (with or without wheels) grounded the looks, which only got more eccentric from there. The looks varied in tones of green, brown and blue, with shiny details. One look comprised of blue dye print joggers with a blue jacket and a black T-shirt bearing the brand’s upside-down Venus logo in gold glitter. Another look layered a gray A-line coat over sea foam shorts and a multi-colored metallic shirt. Some winter accessories like scarves and beanies were present, but the collection maintained a care-free, summery vibe.

O’Neil successfully created a fall collection for those who prefer life at the beach. The energetic and engaging presentation embraced the fun essence of the brand.

