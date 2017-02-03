Try Using Retinol Products in Your Skincare Routine

Retinol, or Vitamin A1, is an anti-aging ingredient that’s available through prescriptions and even at the drugstore Renee Yang Renee Yang Retinol, or Vitamin A1, is an anti-aging ingredient that’s available through prescriptions and even at the drugstore





It seems like every day, the skincare industry swears by a new product. The one currently in the spotlight is retinol, or Vitamin A1, which is especially popular in anti-aging products. Retinol increases cell turnover, a process which occurs in skin cells but slows as we age. Cell turnover facilitates the development of new skin cells at the skin’s surface, which may assist in combating wrinkles, dark spots and dull skin. While retinol is recommended for people who want to reduce signs of aging, younger people can also use it to brighten up their skin.

Retinol is intimidating to many people because a prescription is required for higher doses, and it has complicated instructions for safe use. It has to be applied to dry, clean skin, and it’s best to use at night, because it breaks down when exposed to sunlight. Additionally, retinol dries out skin and makes it more sensitive to sunlight. Therefore, people using retinol must also use a sunscreen during the day. Caution should also be taken when mixing retinol with any acne treatments or alpha hydroxy acids. Some people find that prescription retinol makes their skin too dry and sensitive, so here’s a list of over-the-counter products that contain retinol.

RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream ($22.99)

This cream is one of the most famous drugstore retinol options. It won a 2016 Allure Magazine Best of Beauty award. Because it’s formulated for sensitive skin, the retinol in this cream is less potent than other options, but it’s perfect for people who are including retinol in their skincare routine for the first time.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum ($21.99)

This product’s formula contains hyaluronic acid, which helps skin retain moisture and look plump. This is another good option for people who want to start incorporating retinol into their skincare because it is light on your skin and easy on your pockets.

Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Super Antioxidant Concentrate Serum ($34)

According to Paula’s Choice, this serum has a rich texture, which makes it perfect to use right before bed. As a serum, it can be used under moisturizer to improve your skin.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Oil ($105)

This sleeping oil is a luxurious blend of blue tansy oil, which is known for its calming effect, and retinol. The oil combats skin sensitivity caused by retinol. It also gives the sleeping oil a bright blue color that makes the product stand out among competitors. Additionally, since it is an oil, it can be slathered on alone to ensure hydrated skin in the morning.

Perricone MD OVM Serum ($155)

This serum is known to be incredibly gentle. It contains retinol and other restorative ingredients, such as eggshell membrane extract. Perricone MD also claims that it can instantly give skin a youthful firmness and glow.

Email Sona Shekhawat at bstyle@nyunews.com.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close