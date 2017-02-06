NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Staff Rants Feb. 1-7

Grace Halio

Grace Halio

WSN Staff
February 6, 2017

Here is the newest collection of Staff Rants. It is filled with rants from our staff. Please enjoy.

On Boston Sports Teams:

We get it! Your teams are good, but your players are the scum of the earth. I hope the image of a 14-year-old girl sobbing when the Bruins beat the Canucks in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final in 2011 keeps you up at night. — Rachel Ruecker, Senior Editor

On the Gym:

Honestly, I really do want to go the gym. I’m one of those rare people who enjoys the experience. I love running, and even more importantly, I love the fact that I feel entitled to stuff my face with mac and cheese after having spent five minutes on the treadmill. I know what you’re thinking —  If I love the gym so much, then why am I complaining? I’m complaining because during the times I can go to the gym — between 1a.m. and 4a.m. —  the gym is closed. I know that this problem isn’t exactly universal because most people don’t have sleep schedules as screwed-up as I do, but for me, the gym just isn’t an option. — Jemima McEvoy, News Editor

On Recycling In Restaurants:

Restaurant recycling policies. As in, the lack of. As in, why aren’t we recycling more? It seems like recycling would keep a lot of plastic out of the landfill, and things a little cleaner. If recycling uses more energy than making an item from raw materials, we need to amp up our freaking research and development. It’s not like we’re gonna be researching much else now, anyway (that coughing you hear is definitely not covering up my angry shouts of “climate change”). You can only build so many golf courses on top of your overfilled landfills before the elites will have to lower prices for club memberships and will be forced to play alongside the blue-collars. This got off-track, but really, why aren’t we recycling more? Honestly. — Hailey Nuthals, Arts Editor

Email WSN Staff at opinion@nyunews.com.

