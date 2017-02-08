Kendall Miles F/W 2017





With forecasts of a snow storm approaching New York, the Kendall Miles Fall/Winter 2017 collection gives sound proof that there’s more to winter shoes than the standard Uggs.

The designer, Kendall Reynolds, chose simple hues of black, wine, terracotta, blush, gold, silver and olive to color the collection. Reynolds upgraded the variety of heels and boots she offered at her F/W 2016 collection with suede, patent leather, satin, and matte leather. Mink and fox fur detailing found on shoes like the “Lovesick” strappy pumps and “Exotic” boots gave life and a luxe touch to the bold and statement making shoes. Heels like the “Infinity” gave a subtle, yet sexy edge with small, chainmail detailing.

But sometimes less was more, like with the “Paree” block heels’ awkward addition of a strip of mink fur detailing. Regardless, this collection presented perfect heels for every occasion, while giving liberty to the wearer to dress it up or dress it down, sexy or sweet.



Just as Reynolds herself found inspiration from footwear designers by the likes of Salvatore Ferragamo, Roger Vivier and Manolo Blahnik, there was no doubt that her F/W 2017 collection will do the same for any and all women who choose to walk in Kendall Miles heels.

Email Faith Choi at bstyle@nyunews.com.

