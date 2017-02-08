Roumel6 F/W 2017





Velvet and fishnets brought a sense of sensuality and decadent elegance together in the Roumel6 Fall/Winter 2017 presentation. Birthed in 2015, Roumel6 is the premiere fashion line by New York City based designer, Denitza Skorcheva. During her presentation, Skorcheva strolled around the spacious Drift Studios, greeting friends, writers and photographers.

With a personable charm, Skorcheva carried herself in the same fashion with which she designs — always true to feeling. In an interview with the designer, she shared how female mentality helped shape her collection.

“My clothes are for what women are feeling,” Skorcheva. “We always say that women are strong, but women aren’t always strong. Sometimes they are fragile, sometimes they are angry and sometimes they’re just happy.”

Skorcheva keened in on the mentality of the buyer, wanting her fashions to be true to the individual.

“All the pieces mirror emotions. Whatever you feel is what you wear,” Skorcheva said.

Like her past collections, Skorcheva kept true to creating timeless fashion, staying on-trend but ensuring pieces from this collection could be worn two seasons from now without being outdated. The collection was divided into black and white, which had a more formal vibe with tuxedo elements, and colors, featuring alluring shades of sunset orange and deep water blue. Many of the pieces were done in velvet or silk textiles, truly showing off and flattering the feminine body.

Skorcheva utilized the cropped trend in each look from tea-length dresses to ankle-cropped trousers. Each look was paired with velvet, ankle-strapped heels and fishnet tights to add a bit of allure.

“The fishnet tights add subtle sensuality, where they cover just enough and don’t take the clothing too seriously,” Skorcheva said.

With a true awareness of the feminine inner-self and of her own personal style, Skorcheva’s Roumel6 F/W 2017 collection perfectly combines what it feels and means to be woman.

