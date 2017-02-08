NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Roumel6 F/W 2017

Pamela Jew, Staff Writer
February 8, 2017

Velvet and fishnets brought a sense of sensuality and decadent elegance together in the Roumel6 Fall/Winter 2017 presentation. Birthed in 2015, Roumel6 is the premiere fashion line by New York City based designer, Denitza Skorcheva. During her presentation, Skorcheva strolled around the spacious Drift Studios, greeting friends, writers and photographers.

With a personable charm, Skorcheva carried herself in the same fashion with which she designs  always true to feeling. In an interview with the designer, she shared how female mentality helped shape her collection.

“My clothes are for what women are feeling,” Skorcheva. “We always say that women are strong, but women aren’t always strong. Sometimes they are fragile, sometimes they are angry and sometimes they’re just happy.”

Skorcheva keened in on the mentality of the buyer, wanting her fashions to be true to the individual.

“All the pieces mirror emotions. Whatever you feel is what you wear,” Skorcheva said.

Like her past collections, Skorcheva kept true to creating timeless fashion, staying on-trend but ensuring pieces from this collection could be worn two seasons from now without being outdated. The collection was divided into black and white, which had a more formal vibe with tuxedo elements, and colors, featuring alluring shades of  sunset orange and deep water blue. Many of the pieces were done in velvet or silk textiles, truly showing off and flattering the feminine body.

Skorcheva utilized the cropped trend in each look from tea-length dresses to ankle-cropped trousers. Each look was paired with velvet, ankle-strapped heels and fishnet tights to add a bit of allure.

“The fishnet tights add subtle sensuality, where they cover just enough and don’t take the clothing too seriously,”  Skorcheva said.

With a true awareness of the feminine inner-self and of her own personal style, Skorcheva’s Roumel6 F/W 2017 collection perfectly combines what it feels and means to be woman.

Email Pamela Jew at bstyle@nyunews.com.

Related Stories

PH5 F/W 2017
General Idea F/W 2017
Carlos Campos F/W 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    Special Issues

    The Polarity Issue

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    2016 Election

    Protests and Attacks Cut Gavin McInnes’s Speech Short

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    The New Year Issue

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    2016 Election

    Protestors in Battery Park Respond to JFK Detainees

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    NEWS

    Shut Up and Drive: Students Complain About the Efficiency of Safe Ride

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    NEWS

    Emergency Rally for Muslim and Immigrant Rights Held in Washington Square Park

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    NEWS

    Accidental Oil Spill at Third North Residence Hall

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    Diversity at NYU

    NYU Ranked Ninth Among Worst Schools for Jewish Students

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    The Inauguration Issue

  • Roumel6 F/W 2017

    SPECIAL EDITIONS

    Influential 2016

NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Roumel6 F/W 2017