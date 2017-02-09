Week 2: Make the Most of Your Schedule With These Favorite Classes

All of us at NYU know that as far as education is concerned, there’s no shortage of amazing professors and life-changing courses to take at this global university.

As part of a new WSN series, students share their favorite NYU classes and why they think all students should take it.

Modern Dissent in Central Europe, Abroad

Gallatin junior Disha Singh took Modern Dissent in Central Europe at NYU’s study away site in Prague. This class, in which students learn about totalitarian ideologies and the tactics used by fascist governments to control their citizens, covers various aspects of human psychology and history.

“This class was so important, because it really encouraged me to advocate for my rights and speak up for what I believe in,” Singh said. “With everything going on in the world right now, a class like this was so crucial for me to take and I believe everyone could benefit from the same experience I had.”

Elementary Hebrew, CAS

Gallatin senior Joshua Shapiro said that his Hebrew class impacted him the most.

“A foreign language broadens your perspective on the world,” Shapiro said. “When you’re fluent in another language you become fluent in their culture and in our increasingly globalized world it’s more important than ever to see the world from other perspectives.”

Multidisciplinary Seminar on Sustainability for Competitive Advantage, Stern

Stern junior Mark Barash enjoyed a seminar on Sustainability for Competitive Advantage, part of the Stern Practitioner and Experiential Seminars Series. These seminars allow students to meet and collaborate with practitioners and organizations in different business and nonprofit fields.

“We learned so much about business and growth,” Barash said. “I had a fantastic professor and amazing guest speakers who were CEOs of major companies. They shared experiences in business and social, environmental and governance responsibility.”

Business Law, Stern

Stern junior Mikayla Byfield took Business Law during a time when she felt like Stern wasn’t the right place for her and the class helped her realize what she wanted to pursue after NYU.

“I loved how passionate [Professor Patterson] was about the subjects and how she was thorough in making sure that we understood the material,” Byfield said. “She used law terminology, but she also would dumb it down for people not familiar with each sector we covered. After her class, I knew I had to pursue entertainment law! She even went above and beyond to help me after the class was over.”

While NYU has such a broad range of fascinating courses and a myriad of incredible professors, these classes proved to be some of the most influential offered at this university.

