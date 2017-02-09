Nicholas K. F/W 2017





Metallics reigned supreme, velvet made its mark and the one-hoop earring announced its return all in the span of Nicholas K’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway show. These elements evoke a nostalgia reminiscent of the ‘90s – an era where hip-hop took over the music industry, the digital age was at its early stages and diversity was celebrated.

As hip-hop music filled the setting, models marched one by one dressed in hues of vibrant gold, red, beige and gray, as if to match the rhythm in its intensity and drama. Right away, metallic knee-high boots and shiny booties had an unexpected pop of color that gave them a much needed breath of fresh air. An assortment of leather headbands and berets stood out as a reoccurring trend, each adding an edgy twist to classic pieces. Similarly, every single model sported a downturned septum ring and a single hoop earring with an attached bead with a prominent curvature, and several models wore square framed shades with a silver band on top. These accessories indicated a futuristic yet retro feel, perhaps meant to imitate the rise of technology and the uncertainty and intimidation that accompanied it.

Furthermore, comfort was key from the perspective of Nicholas K as the design duo, Nicholas and Christopher Kunz, gravitated toward loose silhouettes, which made an appearance in the majority of the looks sent down the runway. The occasional fitted turtleneck, shoulder cutout, oversized fur-lined leather jacket and flowy button-up collared shirt were impressionable as well as they each added a modern take to vintage go-to looks. But the tied fabric pieces were most notable, as they created a belt effect across the waist or shoulders which not only played a role in polishing the outfit and tying it together, but also called for a sense of unity, coming around full circle to the idea of the celebration of diversity during the ‘90s.

Nicholas K’s representation of this much remembered decade hit the nail on the head. Everything from the cohesive color palette to the slouchy shapes to the bold accessories captured the true essence of the ‘90s in all of its groundbreaking glory.

Email Sherah Ndjongo at bstyle@nyunews.com.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close