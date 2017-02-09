NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Youth Political Influence Is an Uphill Battle

Natasha Roy, News EditorFebruary 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Euan Prentis and Faith Gates

Last week, CAS sophomore Trevor Hill quickly gained internet fame after squaring off with House minority leader Nancy Pelosi during her town hall on CNN.

“A Harvard University poll last May showed that people between the ages of 18 and 29 — not just Democrats, not just leftists — 51 percent of people between 18 and 29 no longer support the system of capitalism,” Hill said as he began formulating his question for Pelosi.

Hill said that while he has been excited to see the Democratic Party move left on social issues, he has seen that younger leftists are moving to the left in terms of economic issues, while older members of the Democratic Party are not.

“I wonder if there’s anywhere you feel the Democrats can move farther left toward a more populist message the way the alt-right has sort of captured this populist strain on the right wing — if you think we could make a more stark contrast to right-wing economics, ” Hill said.

While Pelosi agreed with Hill’s statement that capitalism does not quite work for everyone in the American economy, she said that the United States still operates under a capitalist system.

Different political groups on campus weighed in on how impactful they believe younger members of the political parties they affiliate with are in terms of influencing party platforms.

