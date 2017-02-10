Dan Liu F/W 2017





For his Fall/Winter 2017 collection, designer Dan Liu chose a whimsical direction with a fairytale theme, titled “The Fairy Tale of Autumn.” As Liu expands his ready to wear collections, he sticks to his roots, drawing influence from his Chinese-Japanese heritage. In past seasons, Liu gravitated towards lace, florals and bright prints. Though it was his F/W 2017 Collection, Liu continued to show bright colors, characteristic of warmer seasons, which was a refreshing take on winter-wear.

All in all, though, there wasn’t much color variation — he stuck to solid colors rather than prints, showcasing reds, blues and black, which he accessorized with statement heels matching the colors of the looks. The models sported a half-up, half-down look with soft ringlet curls that whimsically fit the theme. Though it was a ready-to-wear collection, the pieces were simple, perhaps too much so. However, the coats were utterly gorgeous. The opening look, a solid red single breasted blazer-style full-length wool coat, dubbed “Onee Chan Aka,” displayed a modern take on a timeless style. The fourth look, a high stand-neck double breasted A-line wool coat, called “Guardian General,” played with color blocking and was simply exquisite. It’s safe to say, the coats stole the show.

As the final walk came and went, live music was used throughout. The performer? The designer himself. Dan Liu closed his show with a triumphant melody sang by the very man that brought his fairy tale (specifically the coats) to life.

Email Helena Gonzalez at bstyle@nyunews.com.

