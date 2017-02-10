RtA F/W 2017





A streetwise brand with a distinctly urban style, Road to Awe continues its punkish and androgynous vibe for its Fall/Winter 2017 collection with denim, leather and fur. With pop music playing, the overall arrangement of the presentation itself was a bombshell. Models stood on compact platforms with a shape of a metallic mountain, creating a sense of coldness. Like the designers, Eli Azran, Evelyn Ungari and David Rimokh, established their style is chic and elegant yet sexy and effortless.

The new collection maintains the style RtA developed in the last several collections. Denim and leather are two elements which the designers gravitate towards and have become iconic in the RtA collections. The designers presented their concept in a simple way, through the use of darker colors.Though the color scheme was darker, the materials used were shiny or reflective, which created a mature yet lively effect. Models wore smokey makeup and their hairstyles were undone in a casual way.

The standout pieces were a knee-length jacket in olive green and a metallic, shiny suit in grey layered over a black shirt. The jacket presented a simple, hip and laid-back style, as a ready-to-wear piece. The jacket did not have a solid shape, so it also appeared to be easy and comfortable to wear. The suit in grey was glossy and carefree — both a crowd-pleaser and a head-turner.

The RtA F/W 2017 collection combined masculine and feminine elements that were made to last through several fashion cycles.

