Chromat F/W 2017





“Buoyancy” Chromat’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection, took the aquatic and gave it some attitude.Designer Becca McCharen collaborated with the outdoors company Klymit to develop inflatable garments that evoked a flotation devices. The show opened with the rapper, singer and producer, UNIIQU3 performing her new song “Werk Ya Bawdy” while wearing a navy, body-conscious Chromat look. The curvaceous performer set the powerful tone for the swim and athletic wear collection, which included a multicultural, gender-inclusive and size-inclusive cast of models. Among the ranks was Iskra Lawrence, body-positive advocate and Aerie campaign model, who wore a black inflatable bandeau top with olive green joggers that had sheer black paneling.

The assembly of swimwear included a variety of styles for one pieces and two-piece sets — all, of course, in body-hugging lycra. The one piece suits offered little modesty as many of them had strategic cutouts or mesh details. Two pieces looked sporty rather than sexy, with colorblocking and straight necklines. Many pieces featured zippers, bolt snap clips and strappy details that gave an athletic quality.

With slicked back hair and swipes of bright blue eyeshadow, the models looked as if they had just emerged from the water. Some had thin chains dangling from their mouths. These details lended themselves to the aforementioned aquatic attitude.

The range of colors — army green, berry red, flamingo pink, dark teal and more — created a color story that translates to as winter-like as a swimwear collection can be. There were a couple of coats present, with over-exaggerated silhouettes due to the inflatable design, to allude to the colder seasons, but they weren’t as appealing as the swimwear. The last look, a red inflatable strapless dress with angling and cutouts, managed to belong on the runway despite its avant garde nature.

The lively energy that came from the audience’s enthusiasm towards the collection (whoops and hollers were welcomed) ensured that the Chromat F/W 2017 collection will stay afloat.

