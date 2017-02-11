Nicole Miller F/W 2017





Sophie Shaw

Nicole Miller’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection was packed full of prints. “Gypsy Grunge,” the runway show’s title and theme, provided a fashionable platform for a range of symbols, including dragons, evil eyes and occult signs. The mixing of these patterns along with plaid and jacquard was daring, but successful. Despite all of the different prints, the collection was cohesive and whimsical. Because bohemian and grunge are successful trends on their own, it was fresh and youthful to see them mixed and matched.

The grunge influence was apparent with asymmetrical cut, plaid dresses and knit beanies. Plaid shirts tied around waists gave the looks that undone, cool-girl vibe, even when paired with floral pieces. The Dr. Martens on all of the models’ feet also kept with the ’90s aspect of the theme.

The gypsy, boho side kept the collection feminine and light. Floral embroidery and sequins were balanced by leather grungy accessories. Layering and print mixing was key to creating an impact with each look, and it stayed true to Miller’s signature print pairing prowess.

Although the show’s format was that of a traditional runway (this one with 43 looks), the final walk was a mob of models letting loose down the runway. It was a fun and free-spirited way to end the F/W 2017 show, that captured the essence of the collection.

