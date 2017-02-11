Telfar F/W 2017





A collection based on curiosity, Telfar’s Fall/Winter 2017 show began as all the lights in the room dimmed to red and the soundtrack, narrated by Ryan Trecartin, began to bellow neurotic-toned statements on subjects such as immigration and how “it shouldn’t be 90 degrees in February.”

The collection featured accessories like skull-hugging headwear and circular backpacks, which were comfortably strapped around models’ waists in a fanny-pack fashion. Loose, comfortable silhouettes were exhibited, accented by careful fraying and meticulous geometric details. Pieces were marked by a juxtaposition between fabrics and styles, which was exemplified by a camel-toned cross between a slack and a cargo pant that was tucked into knit knee-high socks.

It was model Mohamed Diomande’s third time walking for the brand, and his first time closing the show. He expressed his love for the diversity amongst the models, a push for inclusivity within the industry that Telfar has long been known for. The model also commented on Telfar’s uniquely genderfluid vision, noting its key role in forming the future of fashion.

“Clothing does not have a gender, anybody can wear what they want,” Diomande said.

Backstage, after the show, the designer, Telfar Clemens, spoke with Washington Square News about his work. When asked to describe his collection in one word, he pondered the question a moment before reaching a conclusion. His answer was simple, yet ambiguous.

“Telfar,” Clemens said.

Truly, his work stands alone to be pondered by his audience. A well-established pioneer in unisex design, Clemens delivered a collection of neutral and primary colors marked by its versatility, in the artist’s own words, “constructing, de-constructing, re-constructing, and confusing what you think this thing or that thing is.”

