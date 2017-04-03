NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

What Led Chetan Hebbur to Run for City Council?

Julia Saliba

Sayer Devlin, Deputy News Editor
April 3, 2017

CAS senior Chetan Hebbur hopes to capture the Democratic nomination to run for City Council in New York’s District 2. Hebbur and his staff — CAS junior and Community Outreach Manager Alidia Findley, CAS junior and Campaign Manager Sydney Hibbs and CAS senior and Press Secretary Joey Mihelich — want to mobilize NYU students to vote and to keep them updated on local politics. If elected, his team would succeed Councilwoman Rosie Mendez, who has reached the limit of her term.

Washington Square News sat down with Hebbur and Findley to discuss why they wanted to campaign for local government.

