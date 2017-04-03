What Led Chetan Hebbur to Run for City Council?

Julia Saliba





CAS senior Chetan Hebbur hopes to capture the Democratic nomination to run for City Council in New York’s District 2. Hebbur and his staff — CAS junior and Community Outreach Manager Alidia Findley, CAS junior and Campaign Manager Sydney Hibbs and CAS senior and Press Secretary Joey Mihelich — want to mobilize NYU students to vote and to keep them updated on local politics. If elected, his team would succeed Councilwoman Rosie Mendez, who has reached the limit of her term.

Washington Square News sat down with Hebbur and Findley to discuss why they wanted to campaign for local government.

Email Sayer Devlin at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close