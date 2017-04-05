Startup Week Aims to Bring the Technology Community Together

Entrepreneurs, designers and developers alike will have the opportunity to enhance their skills next week. Starting April 10, NYU students will be able to attend a range of panels, workshops and talks to learn more about technology and entrepreneurship through [email protected] Startup Week.

Hosted by [email protected] , the largest student-run tech-related organization in New York City, Startup Week aims to unite members of the technology community as well as encourage more people to join it.

This year, students will have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate skills at Startup Week, whether it be from a virtual reality coding workshop or pitching their own app ideas.

From an iOS hacking workshop to a panel discussing the empowering role technology plays in social justice, [email protected] offers a diverse array of activities. Events will be held in various locations across the city — the NYU Leslie eLab, the LinkedIn headquarters, Rise NYC and the Weight Watchers headquarters.

CAS senior Pauline Ayumi Okuda Ceraulo, the Game Days Lead for [email protected] , said that all are welcome at the Startup Week events. She believes it is important to involve people who would usually not be interested in tech.

“I really want to emphasize that you don’t need a technical background to attend our events,” Ceraulo said. “We want to welcome people from all different disciplines, all different backgrounds [and] show them what tech is and engage them in different aspects of the industry and all the different fields that it relates to.”

Ceraulo also said that she is excited to see the diverse range of speakers.

Eugene Lee, a member of Buzzfeed’s Try Guys; ROKO labs founder and President Amy Kadomatsu and Mogul founder and CEO Tiffany Pham will give the students the opportunity to engage with and speak directly with experts and learn from their experience.

CAS sophomore Andrew Dobroshynskyi, president of Startup Week, is also very excited about the speakers and the impact they will have on the students who attend the panels and workshops.

“It is a great way to start getting involved in the tech scene as well as a great networking opportunity because we have great speakers coming at the events,” Dobroshynskyi said. “It’s an exciting way to meet fellow students as well as industry professionals.”

CAS freshman Leshya Bracaglia said she is looking forward to the Startup Week events. She said she is particularly grateful that [email protected] is hosting events and initiatives that address diversity and inclusivity within the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

“I am a computer science major, and I am excited about the diversity talk that will take place on Monday,” Bracaglia said. “There aren’t a lot of girls in my class and in the field in general and I’m happy to see that diversity is something that people are aiming to achieve.”

