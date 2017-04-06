Deans Wanted: Five Departures

There have been frequent personnel changes at NYU since President Andrew Hamilton joined the university in January 2016. Although five deans have resigned since Hamilton officially assumed the position, NYU Spokesperson John Beckman said that the resignations do not necessarily indicate a cause-and-effect relationship.

“There isn’t a pattern — there is a coincidence,” Beckman said. “The main lesson to be drawn from this is that NYU selects academic leaders whose talents are very attractive to other universities, so they are not infrequently recruited by other universities for higher posts. The counterweight is that our stature and location allow us to recruit really outstanding people both from within and without to ensure we continue to have effective leadership.”

Below is a timeline of the resignations and updates on the progress of the searches for each dean’s respective replacement.

