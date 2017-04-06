Staff Response: Time is Ticking
April 6, 2017
Dear reader:
We stand by our political cartoon Time is Ticking, which was published on Monday both in print and online. Our opinion section is simply that — an area where perspectives that permeate NYU are published. Any opinion within the community is a valid one, and any interpretation of an opinion is also valid, such as Mr. Fred Schwarzbach’s and Mr. John Beckman’s letters.
The cartoon is not a house editorial piece and is not published under the news section. People are entitled to their own opinions, and ours is not — and never was — that Dean Gabrielle Starr is a token appointment. That was not the point of the cartoon, although people can perceive the image however they wish.
– The Washington Square News Staff
