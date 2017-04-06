Tracksuits Take Fast-Track to Top Trend

Via Facebook.com Juicy Couture tracksuits are surprisingly trendy again. They were recently featured in Rihanna’s Fall 2017 Fenty Puma collection, among other runway shows.





Tracksuits for running? No. For fashion? Absolutely.

Once a wardrobe staple in the late ‘90s to early 2000s, tracksuits have returned for a second wind. They were featured in recent runway shows such as Rihanna’s Fall 2017 Fenty x Puma collection, Vetements’ collaborative Spring 2017 collection with Reebok and many others — the reappearance of tracksuits has made a statement in the high-fashion capacity. High street retailers have also jumped on board. Urban Outfitters recently collaborated with Juicy Couture, featuring singer and dancer Tinashe as the face of the campaign. The athleisure trend has taken some credit for this old-school comeback. However, is the tracksuit here to stay or is the comfortable ensemble a fleeting trend?

Several fashion icons have been caught sporting the tracksuit. Rihanna herself has popularized this style by wearing velvet pink, matte gray and black Vetements tracksuits. Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have also adopted the style. Jenner was seen wearing the Chloé jumpsuit straight off the runway from their Spring 2016 collection. Delevingne posted a photo on her Instagram that showed off a silk tracksuit with her name embroidered on the front. However, the tracksuit falls short in that many people still view it as a tacky garment and simply cannot get on board.

Liberal Studies freshman Julia Mansour said she thinks it is a cool look if done correctly. She thinks the tracksuit came back into style, because trends always come in cycles.

“It adds a new component to the whole athleisure trend,” Mansour said. “[I] don’t think I would wear a whole tracksuit but I am definitely into wearing track pants.”

She thinks this movement is a spin off the Juicy Couture sweatsuits of the 2000s with the influence of today’s athletic wear trend.

However, GLS freshman Zeenat Braimah said she would hop on this trend, because she used to wear them.

“I have a passion for sportswear sneakers and tracksuits were easiest to match with,” Braimah said. “I think [tracksuits] came back because of the late 90s/early 2000s fashion revival, and sportswear is becoming very prominent in fashion with Yeezy’s and Fenty Puma.”

Despite the tracksuit’s popularity among celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, some debate whether the look has assimilated enough into the mainstream to wear at work or social settings. Its casualness lacks a certain appeal in some fashion circles, while others embrace it. No matter the opinion, tracksuits started their big comeback in early 2016 and have continued to appear in media by celebrities and influencers alike. Tracksuits may have taken the athleisure trend in a nostalgic direction, but perhaps, like all memories, they will fade out over time.

Email Brina Jeffries at

