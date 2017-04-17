Crime Log: April 10 to 13

The NYU Department of Public Safety received four reports of larceny, one report of criminal mischief, one report of harassment and one report of fondling between April 10 and April 13.

Larceny

On April 10 at 8:50 a.m. a student reported that their gym bag was missing from a study lounge in the Basic Science Building. Police notification was declined

On April 12 at 3:11 p.m. a student reported that their bicycle was missing from its lock attached to a sign on Washington Square South at LaGuardia Place. A police report was filed.

On April 12 at 3:46 p.m. a staff member reported that a piece of equipment was missing from a classroom in Furman Hall. A police report was filed.

On April 13 at 5:00 p.m. a student reported that cash was missing from their wallet left in their room in Third North Residence Hall. Police notification was declined.

Criminal Mischief

On April 10 at 6:10 a.m. Public Safety reported graffiti painted on the loading dock door in Bobst Library.

Controlled Substance

On April 10 at 4:26 p.m. Public Safety received a report of a controlled substance and recovered a small amount of marijuana in Broome Street Residential College.

Fondling

On April 12 at 11:40 p.m a student reported that they were sexually assaulted by a non-NYU female in the Kimmel Center for University Life.

