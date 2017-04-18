Eat Your Way Around Each Dorm: Mexican Food

Finding authentic Mexican food is often a difficult task in New York City. Thankfully, we compiled a list of some of the best Mexican restaurants on campus.





New York City is a melting pot of different cultures in both its people and its food. Are you tired of eating Chipotle and looking for some authentic Mexican food? Here is the best Mexican food restaurant near each dorm.

Rubin Hall, Weinstein Hall and Brittany Hall

Tortaria, Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m; Thursday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Address: 94 University Pl.

Serving food in a traditional bodega style, Tortaria is a colorfully-fronted restaurant with equally colorful taco salads and a variety of Jarritos sodas. Everything is served in paper dishes, making their variety of tortas and tacos easy to grab and go. With fresh guacamole and hand pressed corn tortillas, you can’t go wrong with this one-stop shop.

Alumni Hall, Founders Hall, Third North and Seventh Street

Taqueria Diana, Hours: Sunday – Monday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Tuesday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 a.m., Address: 129 Second Ave.

With two locations — one in the East Village and one in Hell’s Kitchen —Taqueria Diana is sure to light your fire for Mexican food. Most items on their menu are under $10, and you can mix and match tacos for a personalized plate. They’re open late every night so you can satisfy your Mexican craving almost anytime.

Second Street

Hecho en Dumbo, Hours: Monday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Address: 354 Bowery.

For more upscale Mexican dining, check out Hecho en Dumbo. Since it is located in the Bowery, this place is great for splurging on dinner when going for a night out with friends. They also have a brunch menu, and you can make your brunch unlimited for an extra $5 so the fiesta never ends.

Gramercy Green

Al Horno, Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m; Saturday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Address: 36 Lexington Ave.

Al Horno serves up a variety of Mexican plates that feed your needs, whether they be for energy or strength. They’re open for breakfast, so you can get your Mexican food fix at the crack of dawn.

Greenwich Hall and Lipton Hall

El Toro Blanco, Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Address: 257 Sixth Ave.

Serving up the freshest in-season foods, El Toro Blanco’s menu is market-driven, so it changes for a new culinary experience each visit. Every week El Toro Blanco hosts Taco Tuesday and Sunday Lobster Night. To top it all off, end your meal with their classic Cinnamon and Sugar Churros or Ice Cream Tacos with their homemade ice cream.

U-Hall, Palladium and Coral Towers

Hotel Tortuga, Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Address: 246 E. 14th St.

This restaurant’s name translates to “Hotel Turtle,” but there’s nothing slow about the service here. The menu is full of vegetarian options in addition to traditional plates with meat. The best part? Free chips and salsa when you eat in-house.

Carlyle & 13th Street

Flats Fix, Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Address: 28 E. 16th St.

Flats Fix serves up a concoction of West Coast flavor with a Mexican twist, meaning classic tacos featuring smoked pastrami or brisket. The restaurant features an open kitchen, so you can watch your food as it’s being made or just enjoy some chips and dip with friends while you wait.

Lafayette Hall and Broome Street

Papatzul, Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Address: 55 Grand St.

Mayan for “Food of the Lords,” Papatzul presents a culinary experience intended for the lords. It’s menu and decor transport you to the beauty of Mexico City. The presentation of the tacos, flautas and enchiladas is so beautiful you’ll just have to snap a picture before you dig in.

Othmer Hall & Clark Street

Gallito’s Kitchen, Hours: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday- Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Address: 140 Montague St.

For a relaxed, organic vibe, check out Gallito’s Kitchen for an easy-going dining experience. Gallito’s Kitchen prides themselves on making food their art by using traditional Mexican ingredients with local seasonal ingredients from farms and markets. Their menu features taste-bud-surprising dishes like camarones costenos with papaya mint salsita.

