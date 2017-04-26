Creating a Safe And Inclusive Campus For Our Undocumented Community

Our current socio-political quandary is fraught with rhetoric and policies that dehumanize the undocumented people in this country. New York University’s community members are still vulnerable to these national trends, even though NYU has stated in an email that it is “sympathetic to the circumstances and difficulties undocumented students face.”

NYU has failed to instate an official and permanent policy that grants institutional financial aid to undocumented students. The current pilot program only offers financial aid to undocumented students from New York state with the additional condition that they must have arrived in the United States before the age of 16. The pilot program is temporary, and we fear it could be easily revoked in this moment of political turmoil and anti-immigrant sentiment. Moreover, we believe that the time has come for NYU to eliminate the arbitrary criteria that restricts the pool of undocumented people who are eligible for institutional financial aid. Financial aid for undocumented students should not be conditional based on one’s state of residence nor the age at which they arrived in the United States. The DREAM Team requests that the NYU Administration create a permanent policy to grant institutional financial aid to all undocumented students in this country.

Undocumented students especially require NYU institutional financial aid as they are not eligible for federally or state funded student financial aid programs. That is, undocumented students cannot receive government loans, Pell grants, scholarships or federal work-study money. Undocumented students are also ineligible for the New York State Tuition Assistance Program. Moreover, even private scholarship opportunities may require that applicants be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. Unlike their citizen or documented peers, many undocumented students must rely solely on institutional financial aid for assistance in paying tuition. The inability to receive aid creates barriers for students who wish to attend NYU, where the cost of tuition is one of the highest in the nation at nearly $50,000 per year.

Many other universities — including Bard College, Columbia University, Tufts University, Vassar College and Wesleyan University — understand undocumented students’ unique circumstances. These universities are among many universities that have committed to providing financial aid for their undocumented students. If NYU wishes to be considered a top-tier, global university, it must follow the lead of these colleges and begin treating undocumented students as domestic applicants.

Lastly, we ask that NYU commit to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our undocumented students, faculty, and staff. NYU must establish a protocol for scenarios that will threaten the wellbeing of our community. Namely, NYU must establish a policy for its course of action in the case that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enters our campus or if Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is repealed.

We are writing to ask that President Hamilton pledge to make NYU an inclusive and safe campus for everyone, regardless of immigration status. The recent deportation of DACA recipient Juan Manuel Montes-Bojorquez draws attention to the vulnerability of undocumented people throughout the nation and within our own communities. Even those with deferred action are not safe — as a university that proclaims it will provide the protections of a sanctuary for undocumented people, NYU must implement our demands.

Sincerely,

The NYU DREAM Team

If you agree with our letter, support our undocumented community by signing this petition.

