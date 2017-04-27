Fashion Hierarchy: The Editors of Vogue





Anna Wintour, known for her blunt-cut bob and blunt personality, was the editor-in-chief of American Vogue for 25 years before becoming artistic director of the publication in 2013. “The Devil Wears Prada,” which was inspired by an assistant’s experience under Wintour, transformed Wintour from just an arctic personality in the fashion world into a cultural icon. Beyond the classic American Vogue, the magazine is a publishing empire, which is distributed in 21 other countries — all under different editors-in-chief. Here are some important names to know.

Suzy Menkes — International/Online

Menkes’ start in fashion journalism was at the London Evening Standard where she was recruited by editor Charles Wintour, Anna Wintour’s father. In 2014, Menkes was hired as the International Editor for Vogue’s online presence. She also is in charge of Conde Nast International’s Luxury Ball. Before working at Vogue, she worked as the fashion editor of The International Herald Tribune for 25 years.

Edward Enninful — British Vogue

This past week, Enninful was named editor-in-chief after Alexandra Shulman stepped down after 25 years at British Vogue. At 18, he started as the youngest-ever fashion director for international publication at i-D, a fashion magazine founded by former Vogue art director Terry Jones. Previously, he worked as a contributing writer for Vogue Italia, a freelance stylist for American Vogue and the fashion director of W Magazine.

Emanuele Farneti — Vogue Italia

After the passing of beloved editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, Farneti was appointed to the position in December 2016. He also serves as the head of L’Uomo Vogue, which reports on men’s fashion. Farneti isn’t new to the Conde Nast empire, as he worked previously as the editor-in-chief of GQ Italia and Architectural Design. After the progressive direction Sozzani took Vogue Italia in, she left big shoes for Farneti to fill.

Emmanuelle Alt — Vogue Paris

Alt started as the fashion director of Vogue Paris in 2000, and became the editor-in-chief in February 2011. She’s known for her fresh-faced look and her signature outfit of skinny jeans and a blazer paired with strappy heels. Before Vogue Paris, Alt started her career at French ELLE at the age of 17. Under Alt’s direction, Vogue Paris has embraced an inclusive editorial stance. For example, the March 2017 edition featured Valentina Sampaio, a Brazilian transgender model.

Edwina McCann — Vogue Australia

McCann worked as the editor-in-chief of Vogue’s rival publication Harper’s Bazaar before she became editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia. McCann replaced Kirstie Clements, the previous editor-in-chief, who was booted out in 2012 when Rupert Murdoch, who controlled the News Magazines publications, filtered out three senior executives of Vogue Australia. McCann started her career as a fashion assistant under Murdoch’s leadership.

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz — Vogue Arabia

Vogue Arabia began as an online publication in October 2016, making Abdulaziz its first editor-in-chief. After two issues in April 2017, Abdulaziz was fired as editor-in-chief following conflict with the publisher. Abdulaziz is a Saudi princess and owned a member’s only store, D’NA, which made her prominent within the fashion industry.

