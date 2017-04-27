The Clothing Co. and What You Didn’t Know About the Ethics of Fashion

via facebook.com Jayesh Baldota, an alum of NYU, founded Clothing Cotton, which sells clothes that are made of 100 percent cotton and are artificial chemical-free.





The fashion industry is the second-largest industrial polluter worldwide, according to The Washington Post. Clothing is largely made of polyester, spandex, nylon and rayon — all of which can take from 20 to 200 years to fully decompose. So what about cotton? Cotton is one of the largest pesticide crops in the world, posing environmental catastrophes that affect animals, other plants and bodies of water — even causing illness and death among cotton farmers. The Clothing Company is working towards change, offering products made of certified 100 percent organic cotton yarn, free of pesticides and other artificial chemicals.

“I like to say it’s ‘Bio Cotton,’” Jayesh Baldota, NYU alumnus and The Clothing Company founder, said. “It is not only about being organic. It is biodegradable.”

The Clothing Company is not the only fashion brand producing organic cotton products — in fact, many companies have joined the movement. The problem is that the majority of these companies are selling organically-made, high-end fashion at unaffordable prices, ultimately affordable for a very small consumer percentage. The Clothing Company aims to sell organic products at prices attainable for average citizens to create the largest environmental impact possible.

“I’m 25 [years old]. I changed [to environmentally-friendly clothing] in six months,” Baldota said. “I’m confident that if I can change, lots and lots of people can.”

Baldota constructed the idea for The Clothing Company when he was in India visiting his family. In India, worn clothes are often sold to a street hawkers, or traders, in exchange for utensils or money. He recalls asking a hawker what he planned to do with all of the old clothing he was accumulating. The answer surpirsed him, as the hawker explained that he would sell newer clothing or pass it along to family members, but throw away old clothing, sending it to a landfill.

“I started researching,” Baldota said. “The supply chain is structured in a way that makes it easier to make something new than to recycle and reuse.”

Baldota found that even in the United States, 60 percent of donated clothing is sent to landfills because of the clothings’ poor condition.

Baldota explained that when he began the company his focus was on creating a sustainable clothing brand and an intelligent supply chain. The mindset of the company, however, became so much more.

“My aim is not just about creating a sustainable brand but creating a lifestyle,” Baldota said. “It’s something in your mind; it’s something in your soul. It’s going to make you feel better.”

Baldota envisions three upcoming collections: a minimalistic collection for men and women, a capsule collection for women and accessories made of organic sources and recycled materials. The consumer/producer relationship is very important to Baldota. He plans to be interactive with his customers, designing products to fit their needs and requests with his three-step, design-inclusive process.

“Something that is going to count is what you give back to your society, your community, your people,” Baldota said. “Me, I want to give back to NYU. Maybe this is the time to reach out to people, to communicate our ideas.”

The Clothing Company is about impacting lives and impacting the planet. “My dream is to build an eco-village,” Baldota said. “A place where everything is eco-friendly.”

