Weekend on the Square Protests Embarrassed NYU

Close





Last weekend was Weekend on The Square, an event that gives incoming freshmen a taste of what life at NYU is like. Protesters at this school thought that this simple event for high school students was the perfect backdrop to push their agendas. Groups — such as the Student Labor Action Movement, NYU Divest and the Incarceration to Education Coalition — went out of their way to protest at events meant for incoming freshmen to learn about different programs at NYU. Not only did this create feelings of discomfort, but it also revealed the most embarrassing part of being a student at NYU.

NYU’s history of student activism is well known and admirable, but the setting for these protests could not have been more inappropriate. These activist groups did not reveal the reality of life at NYU by protesting events intended for prospective students. Rather, it showed them the frustration that non-protesting students frequently experience. It’s small-minded to assume that the majority of NYU students engage in protests and social activism. Also, many protesters refuse to civilly debate with someone who thinks differently than them. The general culture of protesting at NYU is embarrassing to those who perceive it as counterproductive and aggressive.

It is humiliating when NYU protesters make national headlines for turning violent — like when protests against VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes’ speech at the Kimmel Center for University Life resulted in 11 arrests for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Although the speaker had some very far-right opinions, he was invited to speak at this school and has the right to state his opinions just like protesters do. Simply removing the presence of people you do not agree with only stunts personal growth and room for understanding. Protest groups at NYU have a very obstinate approach to their demands, which is not a good example for activism in general and certainly not something NYU students should be proud of.

In some ways, it is good that incoming freshmen and their families got to see this side of NYU since it is definitely a part of the culture here. Incoming freshmen should be prepared for what is to come, but it is entirely inappropriate that these groups chose a weekend of celebration in order to push their own agendas. NYU has problems that should be fixed, but overshadowing the Weekend on the Square event with protests was just uncomfortable and embarrassing.

Opinions expressed on the editorial pages are not necessarily those of WSN, and our publication of opinions is not an endorsement of them.

A version of this article appeared in the Monday, May 1 print edition.

Email Mollie Yellen at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close