Gene Jarrett to Replace Gabi Starr as CAS Dean

Sayer Devlin, News Editor
June 15, 2017

Gene Andrew Jarrett was named the Seryl Kushner Dean of the College of Arts and Science on Thursday in an email from icresident Andrew Hamilton and Provost Katherine Fleming. He will depart Boston University where he is a professor in English and African American Studies and an Associate Dean of the Faculty.

Jarrett’s appointment ends a five-month search led by a dozen faculty members. Jarrett replaces former CAS Dean Gabrielle Starr, who was appointed as President of Pomona College. Jarrett will begin on September 1, 2017.

