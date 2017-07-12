NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

To Be Thrill S/S 2018

Sophie Shaw, Beauty & Style Editor
July 12, 2017

The To Be Thrill Spring/Summer 2018 runway show capitalized on a predominately black color scheme, presenting creative silhouettes and androgynous options. Edison Lu, the designer, displayed an unrestricted approach to experimenting with proportions and draping.

Many of the men wore tunics or skirts with an oversized, draped form. Other details like a-line, collared shirts and sheer paneled cutouts on tops also hinted at androgyny.

Several elements were carried throughout the large collection, helping maintain a sense of cohesion. Decorative black straps contrasted on white button down shirts, while oversized fringe-like straps appeared on rounded tunics. A gold shimmery splatter print was also featured on several pieces such as a blazer, sweater and many of the sandals the models sported. All of the models had teased hair with feathers thrown in for a birds nest effect, which complemented the feathery black makeup done over their eyebrows.

Four women’s looks were presented at the end of the lineup, which seemed like an unnecessary addition to an already lengthy men’s collection. Despite this, the women’s garments fit well with the other men’s pieces since they each had components that related to the rest of the collection. Oversized proportions, origami-like forms and oversized fringe kept the women’s looks in line with the menswear.

As a surprise, Taiwanese actor and model Michael Ho closed the show, garnering excitement from many of the audience members.

Lu’s S/S 2018 collection presented an alternative version of menswear that was just daring enough. While the dominance of black became repetitive, the artistic aspects revived the collection and added dimension.

Email Sophie Shaw at [email protected]

1 Comment

One Response to "To Be Thrill S/S 2018"

To Be Thrill S/S 2018