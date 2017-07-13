Kenneth Ning S/S 2018





Close

A logo reminiscent of the United States’ Great Seal stood as the backdrop for Kenneth Ning’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway, which foreshadowed the designs to come. The collection itself embodied a government worker meets high-end fashion aesthetic.

The pieces encompassed different styles of official government workers, giving off a uniformed look due to the collection’s oversized fit. Known for his tailoring, Ning’s pieces varied from classic, clean cut pinstripes to grungy camouflage. Although the tops took the show, each model wore either shorts or cropped pants to show off Dr. Martens, which each model wore to dress down the looks.

Ning has been known to splice together different patterns as seen on a short sleeve button down and an oversized blazer with metallic green lining.

All of the pieces had statement collars that were either popped, rounded or tightly buttoned down. Ning utilized dimension with each piece, from the layering of shirts and button downs to swinging elongated belts. With the outerwear, Ning took an asymmetric approach with the models’ left arms going through the neck, and the left arm sleeve draping over their backs.

At times the collection seemed formulaic with similar silhouettes done in different fabrics, but the collection’s crisp lines and creative use of pattern salvaged its triteness.

Email Pamela Jew at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close