N-p-Elliott S/S 2018

Sophie Shaw, Beauty & Style Editor
July 13, 2017

The N-p-Elliott Spring/Summer 2018 runway was saturated with bright streetwear. Named after the designer, Nicholas P. Elliott, the collection boasted solid pieces in red, orange, and marigold that juxtaposed bold, printed tops and bodysuits.

Shorts, track pants, sweatshirts and trench coats comprised the main silhouettes. The casual feel of the collection was elevated by denim, waxed cotton, and printed lycra. These main materials and shapes reflected the active spirit of the designs. Even the shoes – ankle-high “Seahiker” rubber boots done in collaboration with Sperry – conveyed the sense that the designs were made for men on the move.

Among the sporty pieces were some vinyl looks. A cherry red trench coat sans shirt, paired with patent black shorts made for a high-impact, high-shine option. Another pair of vinyl shorts, red this time, was worn with an orange sweatshirt with “intersectionality” in red type.

The final look, though not as bright as some of the others, stood out in its design. The light pink parachute coat had a cropped front with a billowing back that inflated with the model’s movement. Around the model’s torso was a belted and buckled black harness, evocative of the straps of a parachute harness. These pieces were then paired with simple black jeans that kept the attention on the top.

