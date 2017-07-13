Raun LaRose S/S 2018





New York City based designer Raun LaRose debuted his Spring/Summer 2018 menswear collection today, shown in a presentation style, with the models standing on blocks, and rotating every so often as fog swirled at their feet.

The collection was full of creative silhouettes and interesting patterns that were modern and sleek. The styling of the models was minimal and natural, allowing for the clothes to truly shine through.

Notable pieces included several pairs of large, wide and flared pants, in different colors and textiles. The long and seemingly seamless tailoring allowed for the garments to appear infinite, giving them the illusion of never-ending length and elongation. In addition, long line off-the-shoulder sweaters were also featured with tank-tops underneath, incorporating a common and familiar womenswear silhouette and introducing it to menswear.

The collection was mainly comprised of whites, blacks and blues with additional pops of color here and there through the bold prints. LaRose’s collection bridged the gap between wearable, everyday garments and more creative and conceptual pieces, and appeared to be designed for the everyday, stylish man wanting to add some edge into their wardrobe.

Email Thomas Chou at [email protected]

