NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Raun LaRose S/S 2018

Thomas Chou, Deputy Features Editor
July 13, 2017

Slideshow • 14 Photos
Thomas Chou

Raun LaRose S/S 2018

New York City based designer Raun LaRose debuted his Spring/Summer 2018 menswear collection today, shown in a presentation style, with the models standing on blocks, and rotating every so often as fog swirled at their feet.

The collection was full of creative silhouettes and interesting patterns that were modern and sleek. The styling of the models was minimal and natural, allowing for the clothes to truly shine through.

Notable pieces included several pairs of large, wide and flared pants, in different colors and textiles. The long and seemingly seamless tailoring allowed for the garments to appear infinite, giving them the illusion of never-ending length and elongation. In addition, long line off-the-shoulder sweaters were also featured with tank-tops underneath, incorporating a common and familiar womenswear silhouette and introducing it to menswear.

The collection was mainly comprised of whites, blacks and blues with additional pops of color here and there through the bold prints. LaRose’s collection bridged the gap between wearable, everyday garments and more creative and conceptual pieces, and appeared to be designed for the everyday, stylish man wanting to add some edge into their wardrobe.

Email Thomas Chou at [email protected]

Related Stories

BENCH/BODY S/S 2018
General Idea S/S 2018
Dyne S/S 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    BENCH/BODY S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    General Idea S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Matiere S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Kenneth Ning S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    You As S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Nick Graham S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    N-p-Elliott S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Dyne S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    To Be Thrill S/S 2018

  • Raun LaRose S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Carlos Campos S/S 2018

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Raun LaRose S/S 2018