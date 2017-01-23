Ethan Sapienza is the Film Editor for the Washington Square News. Ethan writes about movies. Ethan likes movies. Ethan likes signing friends up for things they don't want to be signed up for, like winning a dinner date with Jeb Bush (formerly known as Jeb!). Ethan's favorite movies are "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "RIPD." Ethan can't think of anything else to put in this bio. Follow Ethan on Twitter.
Ethan Sapienza, Film Editor
|Jan 23, 2017
|
Oscars Preview: A Tale of Two Movies, but Not Really (Story)
|Dec 05, 2016
|
A Film That Gives More Than We Asked (Story)
|Oct 19, 2016
|
NYFF Week 4: Toiling Along (Story)
|Oct 12, 2016
|
NYFF Week 3: Comedies Within Dramas (Story)
|Oct 05, 2016
|
NYFF Week 2: The Contrasting Reasons for Sadness in Daily Life (Story)
|Oct 03, 2016
|
Tisch Senior Debuts Film at NYFF (Story)
|Sep 26, 2016
|
New York Film Festival: Week One (Story)
|Sep 21, 2016
|
‘Magnificent Seven’ Provides Entertainment at the Cost of Morality (Story)
|Sep 06, 2016
|
Films to Beat First Semester Blues (Story)
|Aug 28, 2016
|
Summer Flicks: All Bark, No Bite (Story)
|Apr 27, 2016
|
Tribeca 2016: New HBO Crime Series Promises an Honest Procedural (Story)
|Apr 25, 2016
|
‘High-Rise’ Falls Short (Story)
|Apr 25, 2016
|
Alum Ido Fluk Talks ‘The Ticket’ (Story)
|Apr 20, 2016
|
Tribeca 2016: Anthony Bourdain’s Doc Brings an Eccentric Cook Back Into the Light (Story)
|Apr 15, 2016
|
What to See at Tribeca 2016 (Story)
|Apr 11, 2016
|
Alum’s Road From Tisch to Cannes (Story)
|Apr 07, 2016
|
When Cinematic Universes Collide (Story)
|Mar 23, 2016
|
Sacha Baron Cohen Is No Longer Satirizing, Just Offending (Story)
|Mar 04, 2016
|
Beautiful and Bloody, ‘The Tribe’ is Brutal to Watch (Story)
|Feb 25, 2016
|
Palladium (Story)
|Feb 12, 2016
|
‘Mountains May Depart’ For Naught (Story)
|Feb 05, 2016
|
Staff Recs: Artists We Wish Would Play the Super Bowl Halftime Show (Story)
|Jan 29, 2016
|
Staff Recs: David Bowie Songs (Story)
|Jan 25, 2016
|
Your Guide to 2016 (Story)
|Dec 07, 2015
|
Five films to catch over winter break (Story)
|Nov 09, 2015
|
Film shines ‘Spotlight’ on Church expose (Story)
|Oct 26, 2015
|
Netflix is no place for new films (Story)
|Oct 22, 2015
|
Call me Elba, Idris Elba (Story)
|Oct 15, 2015
|
‘Son of Saul’ captures hell on screen (Story)
|Sep 29, 2015
|
‘Labyrinth of Lies’ portrays Holocaust as melodramatic (Story)
|Sep 08, 2015
|
‘Transporter’ series runs out of fuel (Story)
|Apr 02, 2015
|
“Riot Club” falls flat with unoriginal characters (Story)
|Mar 25, 2015
|
‘Wolf’ fails to come to life (Story)
|Mar 03, 2015
|
Nonsensical plot stymies Cronenberg’s ‘Maps’ (Story)
|Nov 06, 2014
|
“Boyhood” questions the rules of motherhood (Story)
|Oct 08, 2014
|
Ali documentary features home videos (Story)
|Oct 01, 2014
|
Famous hip-hop album inspires film (Story)