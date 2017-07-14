BENCH/BODY S/S 2018





Unsurprisingly, the BENCH/BODY Spring/Summer 2018 presentation was an epic explosion of color, sound, movement and lighting. Held at Industria Studios in New York City, the collection, modeled by both men and women, showcased a new line of colorful underwear and swimwear, with fun, tropical prints and bold colors.

The collection reflected the brand’s roots, which stem from the Philippines. The collection was young, fresh and dynamic. Despite the fact that it was titled a presentation, the models walked and moved around the studio, standing underneath bright, natural lighting, which was reminiscent of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 collection.

Most prominently, the collection featured a faded, washed-out tropical print, which for menswear, fits nicely into the growing trend of floral or Hawaiian themed resort-wear. The styling of the models was simple and understated, which certainly did not overshadow or upstage the creative designs and prints. Although the collection did not debut any mind-blowing radical cuts or silhouettes for underwear and swimwear, the collection as a whole was cohesive without being too match-y.

Wearable, accessible and affordable, the BENCH/BODY S/S 2018 collection was designed with a laidback, cool consumer in mind, and is guaranteed to give off a confident and stylish vibe.

