Taoray Wang S/S 2018





Close

Taoray Wang looked to the masterpieces of two Baroque musicians, Henry Purcell and George Frideric Handel to gain inspiration for her Spring/Summer 2018 show. After seeing the music performed by the Shanghai Camerata, at the Shanghai Symphony Hall, Wang aimed to design a collection emulating Baroque in Shanghai. The collection exuded sophistication and modernism. An array of blues, blacks, whites, greys and the occasional pop of blush, achieved a look of uniformity and professionalism. Utilizing simple silhouettes, such as collared, shirts, structured shift dresses and suits, Wang has designed a collection perfect for the professional woman.

Flute sleeves dominated the runway, serving as a less drastic, modern adaptation of the exquisite baroque costume. Other shirts featured ruched and intricate pleated sleeves, all of which flowed subtly yet gracefully. Tassels and fringe were also incorporated onto different items of clothing, adding a dramatic effect. Knife pleats on dresses and tops elevated the simple silhouettes to a high fashion feel. Additionally, Wang accessorized many of her designs with elegantly crafted waist belts. Once again, drawing on her inspiration, Wang’s belts resembled Baroque era ruff collars.

One of the standout pieces from the collection, is a beautifully structured double breasted white suit dress. The dress features exaggerated flute sleeves, and white fringe which hangs on the backside. The dress was accessorized with one of Wang’s beautiful belts.

This season Wang showcased a contemporary collection full of sophistication. Wang’s work brought beautiful silhouettes and 17th century European influence to the New York runway.

Email Annika Squires at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close