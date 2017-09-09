To Be Thrill S/S 2018





Close

The To be Thrill runway show lived up to its name and most definitely provided a thrill this New York Fashion Week. The designer, Edison Lee, created the runway ready looks by combining the underrated with the outrageous. The looks worked by using a classic monochrome palette and adding an unexpected thrill, ranging from completely mesh black dresses to yellow makeup highlights that emphasized the jaunty angles of the models’ faces. The designer showcased the women’s collection, but did also give a seven look preview to the men’s collection.

Post-show the designer expressed that although his collection is high fashion he believes that it contains pieces for the every day. The model Isabelle Ting, who wore a ruffled unstructured black midi dress, had special praise for the incorporation of pockets and said she would take it home with her if she could.

The collection contained looks that were aimed at multiple demographics, however, most noteworthy was the designer’s effort to engage with relevant teen culture by adding emoji patches to the clothes. He also addressed classic teen style through punky goth looks that were reminiscent of Avril Lavigne.

To Be Thrill presented a collection that managed to be a complete product of fashion of the present, while also showing potential trends for the future — something that is coherent with the designer’s ethos of “China improves”.

Email Alyssa Virji at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close