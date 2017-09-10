NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

Ericka Barroso, Contributing Writer
September 10, 2017

Slideshow • 20 Photos
Ericka Barroso

Suzanne Rae SS18

Inspired by her wish to create not only practical fashion but art as well, designer Suzanne Rae graced us with a presentation unlike any other. Guests were greeted into the room by red lights hanging from the ceiling, which tinted the entire collection on hangers beneath them. Rae wanted to create a mixture of sensuality and desire with purity and sacredness, something that she displayed with the layout of her presentation.

The clothes themselves were arranged by color and fabric, starting with reds to illustrate desire followed by blues to counter them. Near the end of the line, undergarments in white hung in front of a window. Rae’s explanation for this was that within both the sacred and profane, the desire for both of these is equally good and evil.

Following the theme, there was a booth where, upon entering, you could gaze upon both your own reflection in the mirror and witness the designer dancing behind it, who wore pieces from the collection under a red light. Inspired by herself and her daughter Ella, the mixtures of velvet, knits and organza amongst other materials portrayed a range from the sensual to the sacred.

Email Ericka Barroso at [email protected]

Related Stories

Negris Lebrum S/S 2018
Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018
To Be Thrill S/S 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




 

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Negris Lebrum S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Irina Vitjaz S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    To Be Thrill S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Son Jung Wan S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Runa Ray S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Taoray Wang S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Custo Barcelona S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Michael Costello S/S 2018

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    The Runway at Saks 5th Avenue

  • Suzanne Rae S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Cindy Monteiro S/S 2018

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Suzanne Rae S/S 2018