Jarel Zhang S/S 2018

Ethan D'Spain, Contributing Writer
September 11, 2017

Jarel Zhang’s Spring/Summer 2018 show was far from drab. Zhang’s show replicated a construction zone — with orange cones and bright yellow construction barriers lining the runway, while flashing hazard lights opened the show. Loud music played while faint construction noises continued throughout. Zhang called his collection “Beauty in the Chaos”, where he reworked fabrics and colors to a modern yet chic utilitarian style.

Zhang offered a plethora of bright colors such as yellow, fuchsia, purple and red, while utilizing heavy and shiny fabrics. Taking oversized to a heightened level, Zhang reworked the silhouette to a bulky one where the colors became the center focus. Oversized sleeves, unwieldy pockets, high collars and asymmetrical fabric placement resonated with his theme. The footwear of the models was equally intriguing — clear jelly sneakers with colored socks, with some shoes even having miniature replications of itself placed on the toe.   

Zhang successfully took his pieces from edgy and utilitarian to elevated and refined. His theme, inspired by the chaos of New York City, emulated the colors and vibrancies that compile the streets of New York in a unique way.

