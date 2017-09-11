Katty Xiomara S/S 2018





Close

Katty Xiomara’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection offered a series of ornate ruffles and flowing fabrics paired with a soft neutral color palette and simple detailing.

Models wore what appeared to be clear sleeping masks with painted eyelashes while their slicked back hair donned crisp finger waves on the sides. Xiomara utilized a series of netted and sheer fabrics to communicate a free flowing theme. Silky floral prints and bright shades of blue and pink continued throughout the show. One piece featured an aquamarine flowy dress, with a simple sleeveless v-neck — the trim of this dress had the words “Parachute” adorned across it.

Xiomara’s collection was titled “Parachute Trip,” and the collection offered just that — a flowing series of clothing that took the viewer on a colorful and inspired trip.

Email Ethan D’Spain at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close