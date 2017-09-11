Leanne Marshall S/S 2018





As the firm echo of bass rang through the walls of the Skylight Clarkson Square gallery, Leanne Marshall’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection appeared to belong to the bold. The essence of femininity and grace that Marshall clings so dear to resonated through the gowns, which included a variety of intricately crafted styles.

A few dresses owned chic parachute sleeves, some with an extra off-the-shoulder flare. Others relied on shapely ripples and layers. Yet the silhouettes of the fitted bodices paired with the luxurious flow of silk and chiffon seemed quite predictable.

What really preserved the allure of this collection were the rich, vibrant hues. The models donned simple swipes of red eyeshadow and bulky platform sandals which imitated the beautifully harsh effervescence of the deep turquoise, bright pink, blazing orange and yellow lights that beamed off the runway. As eyes continued to widen with each color, the collection took a pleasant twist as it introduced beautiful canvases for the colors in the form of the plain gowns. They appeared as if they were splashed with watercolors that blended together and wrapped around the silhouettes.

The S/S 2018 collection continued to illustrate Marshall’s love for femininity, but this time it took on a more powerful and energetic image of female beauty.

Email Brian Yu at [email protected]

