Vivienne Tam S/S 2018

A short, fat, adorable creature from the Chinese family movie “Monster Hunt” joined designer Vivienne Tam as she made her final walk for her Spring/Summer 2018 runway. The movie and the pudgy character, named Wuba, inspired Tam’s collection. The designer represented her cinematic theme through perky prints that allude to the landscape of the film and embroidered representations of Wuba.

The fashion was centered around airy silhouettes and whimsical details. One pink tiered ruffle dress had ruffles on the sleeves finished with black stitching so that they resemble the tentacles of an octopus. Another sheer white tulle dress with bright orange embroidery floated gracefully down the runway.

A utilitarian flair was also added to some of the looks. Denim jackets and loose trench coats looked feminine due to embroidery and stitch work. The trench coats and several dresses also had ruched and cinched details that made the looks appear effortlessly undone.

Another appreciated accent to the clothing were the handbags that Tam styled with some of the looks. Ranging from woven straw bags to multiple mini-bags on one strap slung around one’s torso, there were playful options that went well with the tone of the collection.

While it seems unlikely that Tam captured the spirit of an action and adventure movie through her pretty pieces, she certainly delighted with the fun theme and beautiful execution.

