Just In Case S/S 2018





Close

Starting with a performance from rapper YZ and an interpretive dancer behind him, Just In Case’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection introduced the audience to French figurative painter Sanyu in its collection “Meet Sanyu.” Designer Justin Chou drew parallels and inspirations from Sanyu’s artistic training and creations, respectively, according to the show’s notes.

In past collections, Chou allowed his designs to intertwine the perceived conflicting fashions of Western and Chinese cultures. He combines street wear with bohemian fashions to bridge the contrasting cultures. Chou sought to infuse Sanyu’s French nude painting with his own Taiwanese background, even partnering with the National Museum of Taiwan. On a number of the pieces, Chou took painted nude images and plastered them on his designs.

His plainer designs without the nudist figures seemed like any other high fashion pieces, and did not help define the collection. Aside from the nudist-images, Chou played with prints, such as leopard and square-crossing lines, in black and white fabrics that complement his more eccentric Chinese flora looks.

The show featured an array of models including men and women of a variety of ethnicities, and also featured a model over the age of 50. This diverse cast proves that Chou’s pieces can be worn by all.

Email Pamela Jew at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close