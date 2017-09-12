NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Mimi Prober S/S 2018

Illiana Walingsham, Contributing Writer
September 12, 2017

Slideshow • 19 Photos
Illiana Walsingham

Mimi Prober SS18

The entrance to the runway was wreathed neatly with bouquets of dried flowers, and soft lights illuminated stands of flowers that wove up to Mimi Prober’s name in delicate, yet bold, black letters. Warm lights slowly lit up the runway, invoking breezy summer days lazily lounging on a hillside — the smell of sweetgrass was palpable.

The first model ushering in Prober’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection was serenaded by a Stevie Nicks track — she wore a breezy layered tulle skirt paired with low-cut oxfords. A leather moto jacket gave an added edge to the outfit. The entire ensemble was a warm beige, the color of old book pages, seemingly hand-dyed with patches of faded navy.

Gauzy, see-through skirts composed some of the cornerstone pieces, swaying with each step. Nude undergarments and corset-laced backs conjured up images of delicate lingerie. One of the most breathtaking accoutrements encompassing a model was an elegant, black floor-length veil. Ruching on the bottom gave the finespun headpiece weight, sending it drifting in all directions, dancing ethereally in time with the model’s legs.

The collection felt very vintage-chic, utilizing swathes of tulle, lace and flowing skirts. Makeup throughout the show was kept minimal, only enhancing the model’s features, adding to the girl-next-door effect of the show.

Every outfit coordinated with the others, creating a truly uniform collection — each piece was unique, but distinguishable as part of a whole. The designs were extremely wearable — advancing familiar looks that have dominated the past few seasons, though Prober managed to keep the pieces fresh by avoiding the trendy colors many designers are focusing on. Overall, Prober is ushering in spring with a warm breeze and gentle sigh, something New Yorkers will definitely appreciate.

Email Illiana Walingsham at [email protected]

Related Stories

JSong Way S/S 2018
Just In Case S/S 2018
Lan Yu S/S 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




 

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    JSong Way S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Naersi S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Just In Case S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Lan Yu S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Rosie Assoulin S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Libertine S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Dan Liu S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Katty Xiomara S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Jarel Zhang S/S 2018

  • Mimi Prober S/S 2018

    Fashion Week

    Dennis Basso S/S 2018

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Mimi Prober S/S 2018