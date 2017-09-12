Naersi S/S 2018





Close

For it’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, Chinese label Naersi created a night at the museum as its runway took place at the American Museum of Natural History. The Irma and Paul Milstein Family Hall of Ocean Life was transformed into a backdrop for the show, with the 94-foot long fiberglass model of a blue whale overhead and blue mood lighting underscoring the aquatic-focused setting. Several Chinese celebrities attended, such as models Li Siyu and Chang Luping, as well as American actress Leighton Meester.

Designer Xingxing Wu took the lead for this collection, presenting modern and sophisticated fashion with architectural pieces done is suiting and shirting textiles. The color palette stuck to black, white, blue and tan. There was some variety with striped shirting and shiny satin-like fabric to dress up the oversized silhouettes.

Some edgier pieces like a black vinyl Matrix-style trench coat that closed the show were also featured. A few pieces done in sheer black chiffon seemed likable but out of place among the more structured pieces.

In addition to the clothing, leather handbags were paired with some of the looks. It seemed that two silhouettes were the focus — a large structured handbag with an exaggerated, long strap, and a scrunched up, oversized tote — both done in smooth leather. Extra wide leather belts were also used to accessorize and evoked the corset trend.

The collection seemed on the same wavelength as Loewe and Celine, which is a testament to the newer name in the American arena, although it has certainly staked its place in China with over 600 stores.

Email Sophie Shaw at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close