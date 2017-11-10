NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

Washington Square News

Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

With+the+confusing+weather+ahead%2C+students+find+it+difficult+to+know+what+to+wear.+Lately+New+York+has+seen+some+rainy+and+cold+days+and+many+are+yet+to+come.+
With the confusing weather ahead, students find it difficult to know what to wear. Lately New York has seen some rainy and cold days and many are yet to come.

With the confusing weather ahead, students find it difficult to know what to wear. Lately New York has seen some rainy and cold days and many are yet to come.

Julia Saliba

Julia Saliba

With the confusing weather ahead, students find it difficult to know what to wear. Lately New York has seen some rainy and cold days and many are yet to come.

Natalie Chinn, Staff Writer
November 10, 2017

November is already here, but the summer sun is still making guest appearances in New York. Temperatures have ranged between the high 70s and low 40s in the past three weeks, leaving students frustrated by the weather’s unpredictability.

On Nov. 2, temperatures reached a toasty 72 degrees. But this week, temperatures dropped drastically, ranging from the 30s to the 50s.

CAS senior Laura Kastalio hates how inconsistent this fall has been. The weather changes have been giving her headaches.

“I feel like it wasn’t this bad last fall,” Kastalio said. “I don’t remember it being this warm for such a long time. It’s really cold one day, and hot the next.”

However, the weather hasn’t fazed CAS freshman Zach Charlton, though the wind has.

“It’s similar to what’s going on at home,” Charlton, who is from Northeastern Pennsylvania, said. “But the wind in the city is way worse.”

For most students, even those like Kastalio, who has been in New York for the past four years, the biggest challenge has been dressing for the random weather changes.

“I find it very difficult figuring out what to wear in the morning,” Kastalio said.

The cold forced CAS freshman Brynna Gross, who is from California, to trade in her flip-flops in for boots. The combination of low temperatures and harsh winds has been especially difficult for her to adjust to, and she feels unprepared for the frigid months ahead.

“I don’t have enough jackets or layers,” Gross said.

Steinhardt junior Tim Lyzen, on the other hand, is having a hard time letting go of his summer attire.

“I love shorts,” Lyzen, who has worn shorts on both the coldest and the hottest days of the past month, said.

Although the changing weather has no effect on Lyzen’s wardrobe, fall fashion is in full force. Kastalio’s advice for first-year students is to layer their clothes, which lets them to bundle up and strip down, keeping their outfit flexible for the weather.

As the cold months approach, keep warm by making sure you have proper winter gear, like a thick jacket and warm boots, and take advantage of the seasonal activities and events. From ice skating at Central Park to shopping at Bryant Park’s Winter Village, the city’s endless opportunities for fun will help you forget about the cold.

Email Natalie Chinn at [email protected]

Related Stories

Exposure | First Frozen Memories
Don’t Let Fall Weather Dress You Down
Fall in love with weather-appropriate winter boots

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




 

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    FEATURES

    Seven Things to Remember During Class Registration

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    Diving Into the Beauty Industry in ‘More Than Skin Deep’ Panel

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    Dragged Out With Malcom Lewis

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    The Dark Side of Skin Lightening

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    NYU Beauty Beat

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    Mi-Anne Chan Chats Beauty

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    Fringe: Fall 2017

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    FEATURES

    Nothing Mid-iocre About It

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    FEATURES

    Bryant Park’s Winter Village Rings in the Season

  • Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC

    Beauty & Style

    Unconventional Shoes: The New Fashion Trend?

Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper
Jack Frost Playing Games in NYC